Three due in court in connection with bestiality offences in north-east

Three men have been charged following claims of bestiality offences in the north-east.

The men, aged between 19 and 27, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week in connection with ‘sexual offences’ which took place in the north-east last month.

A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA was carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland has charged three men, aged 19, 22 and 27, in connection with sexual offences committed in the Aberdeenshire and Angus areas in January 2020.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Scottish SPCA special investigations unit undercover inspector added: “We can confirm we assisted Police Scotland in this case.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”