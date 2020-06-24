Three drivers warned about speeding during north-east operation

Three drivers were stopped and warned about their speeding following a police operation in the north-east.

Officers from the Formartine community policing team were out doing speed checks today in three areas.

As a result of this, two drivers were warned in Pitmedden and one in Ellon.

No one was stopped and charged in Tarves.

These checks were done as part of Operation Illustrious with the aim of educating drivers to help with road safety.