Three drivers fined and one caught allegedly drink and drug driving during police operation in Nigg and Torry

Three drivers were fined for speeding and one caught allegedly drink and drug driving in a police operation in Nigg and Torry.

Officers conducted speed checks on three Aberdeen streets this weekend following complaints from local people.

Police took to Leggart Terrace, Wellington Road, and Coast Road to stop motorists speeding.

The initiative led to 14 drivers being educated and three being issued with fixed penalty tickets for driving at excessive speed within a 30mph limit.

Officers also dealt with a male motorist for alleged drink and drug driving offences.

PC Aaron White of the Nigg community policing team said: “I’d like to thank the community for coming to us with their local concerns.

“Can I also remind the public to only make necessary journeys and keep to the rules of the road.

“There is absolutely no excuse to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs as the risks can be catastrophic.”

If anyone has any information relating to any form of antisocial driving, please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.