Three dogs looking for new homes after total of 455 days at north-east rehoming centre

These adorable dogs are looking for new homes in the north-east.

Together, Chloe, Shadow and Plato, have been looked after by staff at the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak for 455 days.

And staff are hopeful these overlooked dogs could find a new forever home soon.

Graeme Innes, manager of the centre, said: “We are looking for homes for Shadow, Chloe and Plato.

“There has been very little interest so we are desperate to find their forever homes. Collectively, they have been with us for 455 days.

“Shadow is a gorgeous lurcher who loves to zoom around with a cuddle waiting at the finish line. She will need an enclosed garden and to be kept on the lead.

“A home without small animals and children over the age of 12 would suit her best.

“Chloe is our longest canine resident canine and has been with us for 233 days. She is originally from Spain and is not the best with other dogs so she will need an experienced owner to work with her.

“She would love a home where she can run around with her ball to her heart’s content.

“Plato is a wonderful older gent who is possibly being overlooked due to being nine years old. This really shouldn’t put people off as he is young at heart!

“He adores running around with his footballs and likes to play goalie. Plato could potentially be rehomed with an older dog pending a successful introduction.

“Both Plato and Chloe need adult only homes with no small animals.

“All three of these dogs love people and are looking for cosy homes to call their own. They just need the right owner who can give them the love and care they deserve.”

Anyone who is interested in rehoming Shadow, Chloe or Plato should contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.