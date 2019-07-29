Three detained after reports of shoplifting in Aberdeen city centre

Three young males have been detained following reports of a disturbance and shoplifting in Aberdeen.
Officers were called to a store on St Nicholas Street this morning.
According to Aberdeen City Police, “three males were apprehended and will be reported accordingly”.
