Three deaths in north-east as Covid cases rise by 23

Three north-east residents are among the 24 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

The daily figures by the Scottish Government, show three Aberdeen City residents have died since contracting the virus.

In total, covid cases across the north-east have increased by 23 in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,540 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, eight were identified in Aberdeen City and 11 in Aberdeenshire. Four new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 500 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 204,055, with the new cases representing 2.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,398, as 24 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 726 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 68 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 24 in the past day, with one less person in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,700,950 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,496,895 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 1,688,608 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 100,058 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.