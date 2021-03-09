Three deaths in north-east as Covid cases rise by 17

Three north-east residents are among the 19 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours.

The daily figures by the Scottish Government, show two Aberdeenshire residents have died since contracting the virus, with a further death recorded in the Aberdeen City area.

In total, Covid cases across the north-east have increased by 17 in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,657 following the daily update.

Of these new cases, eight were identified in Aberdeen City and seven in Aberdeenshire. Two new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has risen by 466 in the past day.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 206,465, with the new cases representing 3.3% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,441, as 19 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 614 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 50 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 40 in the past day, with nine fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,719,716 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,513,251 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 1,789,377 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 123,686 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.