Three deaths confirmed at Aberdeen care home after positive Covid-19 cases

Three people have died after more than a dozen people at an Aberdeen care home tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Grampian confirmed this week 14 people at Rosewell House Care Home, on King’s Gate, have contracted the virus.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said it had received reports in “connection with the deaths of three people at Rosewell House Care Home, Aberdeen”.

He added: “The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A spokeswoman for the incident management team (IMT) looking into the outbreak previously said it had closed to visitors.

The facility, which is registered to look after a maximum of 60 people, is run by Bon Accord Care.