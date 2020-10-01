Three deaths and 668 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours, with 25 of them in the north-east

A further 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

A total of 668 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland during the same time period.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 29,912.

The new cases represent 10.8% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 154 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 17 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Three coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours, down from seven yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 783,151 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 753,239 were confirmed negative.

The north-east’s cumulative total is now 2,338, following the 25 new cases recorded during the past 24 hours.

A new self-isolation grant is being introduced next month to help those on low-income self-isolate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that self-isolating was particularly difficult for those on low incomes.

She reiterated her commitment to ensure that no-one should be forced to choose between self-isolating or working to be able to afford to live.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon announced that a £500 grant would be brought in for people struggling to make ends meet.

The First Minister said: “The self-isolation support grant will help people on low incomes who will lose money as a result of self-isolation and who therefore might find it financially challenging, or in some cases even impossible, to comply unless they have support.

“The payment is important because, as I stressed yesterday, self-isolation is important.”