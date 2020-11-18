Three classes at north-east primary school told to close after positive cases of Covid-19 detected

Three classes at a north-east primary school have been told to close after two Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

Kellands School, in Inverurie, issued the alert to parents with children in the affected junior classes, advising they must go home immediately.

A statement issued through the Aberdeenshire Council website said: “We have been advised by the NHS Health protection team to close three classes immediately.

“A letter has been e-mailed from school from the NHS which will give further guidance.”

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council added: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there have been two unrelated detected cases of Covid-19 linked to Kellands Primary School.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected cases have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”