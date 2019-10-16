Three children and two adults injured in serious A92 crash

Three children and two adults were taken to hospital following a serious crash in the north-east.

The A92 was closed southbound at the Mill of Uras following the collision involving a black Honda Accord and a white Honda CRV.

Fire crews and paramedics were also called to the scene at around 12.55pm yesterday.

All the casualties were believed to have been seriously injured in the crash on the coastal route.

Paramedics were scrambled to the scene along with specialist resources.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched five ambulances, our EMRS north team, one Paramedic Response Unit, an air ambulance, our special operations team and two managers to the scene.

“We transported two adult patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three child patients to the children’s hospital in Aberdeen.”

Emergency crews arrived at the crash scene to find the white Honda on a grass verge partially off the road.

The black Honda had come to rest along both carriageways at the beginning of a sharp corner.

The collision happened outside a house on the A92.

Police closed the road from Dunnottar Castle to allow collision investigators access to the scene. They were working throughout the day to establish the cause of the accident.

Diversions were put in place for other motorists and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the road reopened just before 8pm.