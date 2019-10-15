Three children and two adults in hospital after two-car crash on A92

Two adults and three children have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in the north-east.

The A92 was closed southbound at the Mill of Uras following the collision involving black Honda Accord and a white Honda CRV

Fire crews and paramedics were also called to the scene at around 12.55pm with two adults and three children taken to hospital with all believed to have suffered serious injuries.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched five ambulances, our EMRS north team, one Paramedic Response Unit, an air ambulance, our special operations team and two managers to the scene.

“We transported two adults patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and three child patients to the children’s hospital in Aberdeen.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The road has been closed for southbound vehicles at Dunnottar Castle and northbound at the B967.

“It will remain closed for some time to allow for investigation work. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.