Three charged in connection with spate of vehicle thefts across north-east

Three men have been charged after 10 vehicles, including motorbikes, electric bikes and Landrover Discovery were stolen in the north-east.

The vehicles, which also included a mini motorbike and a quad bike, were taken from properties across the north-east, including Strachan, Laurencekirk, Udny, Kingswells and Westhill.

The men, aged 27,24 and 21, have also been charged in connection with road traffic offences and the theft of a blue KTM bike from Pluscarden.

They have also been charged in connection with the theft of tools and machinery worth “a high four-figure sum” from a yard in Stonehaven in June and the theft of an orange KTM bike in the Manor Walk area of Aberdeen.

All three men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Inquiries into similar incidents in the Highlands are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “We are committed to tackling acquisitive crime here in the north-east and we will use all available options open to us to detect crimes when they occur.

“With the current warmer weather I would still advise householders to ensure that when leaving their property unattended to ensure that all windows and doors are locked.

“Also, If you hear or see anything unusual, particularly during the night, please call Police Scotland on 101.”