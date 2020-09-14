Three charged after police investigate potential breach of Covid-19 rules at north-east pub

Three people have been charged after police were called to a Moray pub to investigate a potential breach of coronavirus rules.

Officers were called to Regent Street in Keith by someone with concerns shortly before 9pm on Sunday.

Police say advice was given to those inside the building about the need to adhere to rules.

However, today it was confirmed that three people had been charged following an alleged fight that followed within the licensed premises.

A 37-year-old man and two women, one aged 36 and another aged 16, will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Witnesses reported seeing at least six police cars and vans attend at the scene at one point during the evening.

It is understood that police retained a presence in the area and on nearby Station Road for the rest of the night and into the early hours of yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a potential breach of coronavirus regulations within a pub on Regent Street in Keith at about 8.50pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended to encourage people to comply with the regulations, however a disturbance broke out involving an assault on a police officer.

“A 37-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 16, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are scheduled to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.”