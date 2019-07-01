Three charged after drugs worth £3,000 seized in north-east town

Three people have been charged after drugs worth around £3,000 were seized from a property in a north-east town.

Heroin and crack cocaine were recovered in the Charlotte Street area of Fraserburgh on Friday.

More than £1,000 in cash was also recovered.

Three people, a 36-year-old man and 35-year-old woman from the local area, as well as a 38-year-old man from London, have been charged and are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow.

PC Jonathon Pinder of the Fraserburgh and District Community Policing Team said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and we will continue to target those responsible.

“We cannot do this alone however and rely on public support to tell us about drug dealing.

“If you have any concerns about drug misuse in your area, or notice any suspicious activity, please let us know by calling Police Scotland on 101, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”