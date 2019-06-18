Three charged after cocaine and heroin seized from property in Aberdeen

Three people have been charged after cocaine and heroin were seized in Aberdeen.

The drugs, worth around £1,375, were recovered from a property in the Ardlair Terrace of Dyce yesterday.

Two women, a 48-year-old and a 17-year-old, and 30-year-old man have all been charged in connection with the seizure.

All three expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The 30-year-old man has also been charged in relation to alleged theft by housebreaking in the Alford and Westhill areas as well as an attempted theft by housebreaking in the Garthdee Farm Gardens area of Aberdeen earlier this month.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “We will use every resource available to us to stop the illegal supply of drugs, which only serves to spread misery and harm in communities.

“We rely on members of the public to work with us and provide us with information which we can act on.

“Anyone with concerns about drug misuse or who sees anything suspicious in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”