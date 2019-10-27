Three charged after cocaine and cannabis recovered in north-east town

Three people have been charged after drugs worth £2,000 were seized in a north-east town.

Police found cannabis and cocaine during a raid at property on Woodside Road, Banchory on Saturday.

A four figure sum of cash was also recovered.

Two men, aged 25 and 39, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged with alleged drugs offences and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Speaking after the raid, local sergeant Keith Greig said: “This is a good recovery of controlled drugs and sends out the clear message to those involved in such behaviour that we will not tolerate it.

“Drugs bring misery to our communities. Police in the north-east are committed to removing them before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people.

“We take concerns relating to drug supply seriously and I would encourage those in the community who are aware of such activities to report this to police via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”