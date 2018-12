Drivers are facing delays after a three-car crash on a busy north-east road.

A white Mercedes B10 a white VW Polo and a blue Ford Fiesta collided near the BP garage on North Deeside Road, Peterculter, shortly before 2pm.

No one is understood to have been injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The vehicles are obstructing the road.

“Ambulance are attending.”

