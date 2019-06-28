Three boys charged after fire at Aberdeen school

Three boys have been charged following a blaze at an Aberdeen school.

Emergency services were called to Tullos Primary School following reports of a fire on Thursday June 20.

Police have today confirmed three boys, two aged 14 and one aged 13, have been charged in connection with wilful fire raising.

All three have been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

PC Matt Cow, who led the investigation into the incident, said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this incident, however it had the potential to leave a devastating impact on the school and community.

” Antisocial behaviour and the deliberate setting of fires will not be tolerated.

“Where incidents occur we will use all available means open to us to detect those responsible.“