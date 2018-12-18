Three arrested following inquiry at shut-down north-east care home

Three people have been arrested in relation to alleged offences at a north-east care home which was forced to close.

A 79-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman were arrested following an inquiry into concerns raised regarding the care and welfare of residents at Muirhead Care Home near Alford.

The home was closed after an inspection by the Care Inspectorate earlier this year.

Detective Inspector Davie Howieson said: “I would like to thank all those who have provided information and assisted with what has been a lengthy inquiry, supported throughout by our partners including Aberdeenshire Council and the Care Inspectorate.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. Inquiries are ongoing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter