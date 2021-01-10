Three arrested as armed police swoop on Aberdeen street following ‘disturbance’

Three people have been arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Armed officers attended on Wellington Road shortly before 11pm yesterday.

Nobody was injured in the incident and three men have now been arrested.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that three men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance in the Cove Bay area of Aberdeen that took place around 10.45pm on Saturday, January 9 2021.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances and there were no injuries.”

The spokesman confirmed armed police had attended at Wellington Road.

Meanwhile, police also attended Clashrodney Avenue in Cove last night, where a male was arrested.

The spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a man has been arrested in connection with the breach of a warrant and inquiries are currently ongoing.”

Police said they were working to establish if the two incidents were related.