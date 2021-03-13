Three people have been arrested in the past week, and 19 fixed penalty notices given out as a result of breaching coronavirus rules.

New statistics have been released which show Police Scotland’s enforcement data for the past week, covering from March 4 to March 10.

Between these dates, there have been three arrests carried out – two in Aberdeen City South on March 5, and one in Aberdeenshire North on March 8.

Out of the 19 fixed penalty notices given out – eight of them were in Aberdeen City South on March 7.

Four of them were on March 5 in Aberdeen City North.

The latest figures bring the total number of people arrested in the north-east to 38, with 347 people issued a fixed penalty notice since the end of March last year.

A further 14 people have been issued a fixed penalty notice under travel regulations.

Superintendent Neil McDonald said: “We fully recognise the impact restrictions have on people’s lives. However, it is clear that significant sacrifices are vital to help suppress the spread of coronavirus.

“The Chief Constable has made it clear that our approach throughout the pandemic has now changed. Police Scotland officers will continue to support people to follow the regulations and encourage them to take personal responsibility.

“People should not leave their homes unless for essential purposes. The best way to stay safe is to stay at home.

“We will have increased patrols in our communities to explain the regulations and to encourage people to do the right thing. Where officers encounter wilful breaches they will act decisively to enforce the law.

“The vast majority of people have stepped up to take responsibility and our determination and collective effort to tackle this virus must now continue.”