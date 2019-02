Three people have arrested after an alleged attempted murder in Aberdeen.

Two men aged 33 and 27 and a woman aged 36, are being held in connection with the incident on George Street last night.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries after the alleged attack at 8.20pm.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “Inquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank members of the public who have assisted us so far.”