THREATENED WITH HELL AND DAMNATION: Aberdeen minister remembers gay row 10 years on

Scotland’s first openly gay minister has spoken candidly of his experiences when his appointment brought controversy to the streets of Aberdeen a decade ago. In a three-part series, the Rev Scott Rennie, 47, tells the Evening Express about suppressing his sexuality as a youngster, combatting depression and the breakdown of his marriage – and the turbulent period of his life when he made history by becoming minister of Queen’s Cross Church in the city

The night before the Rev Scott Rennie’s induction ceremony at Queen’s Cross Church, a placard was nailed to the front door.

“God’s house has been turned into a den of iniquity,” it read.

For the man it was directed at, the message was loud and clear: “It didn’t surprise me,” said Mr Rennie, remembering that night 10 years ago this week. “I knew anything could happen.”

The cruel placard was just the latest in a series of events that had engulfed the West End church since Mr Rennie had announced his intention to take up the ministerial role.

The then-minister at Brechin Cathedral knew his appointment could be controversial, but was at a point in his life when he was ready to face the consequences head-on.

He added: “I had been in Brechin for many years and it was time for a move.

“Queen’s Cross has always been a liberal, progressive church and I wanted to be the person who took it on the next step of its journey.

“I always worried moving would bring issues to the fore.

“I thought ‘if there’s going to be trouble, it’s going to happen sometime’.”

Mr Rennie got the backing from the Queen’s Cross congregation, who supported him by 246 to 13 in a ballot, though he accepts some of those who voted against left the church.

Presbytery of Aberdeen also backed the appointment, by 60 votes to 24, but 12 ministers – led by Ian Aitken of Stockethill Church – complained to the General Assembly, which voted to make a decision in its supreme court.

Mr Aitken did not respond to the Evening Express’s request for comment.

Protesters from the Glasgow Zion Baptist Church picketed the meeting.

Petitions against the appointment were created and Mr Rennie was flooded with abusive letters.

He said: “What I found most difficult was there was an online petition against my appointment, signed by people who had never met me and frankly didn’t care what my story was.

“What was most disappointing is there were names on that petition of people who I had known growing up. That was awful.

“I thought ‘gosh, I respected them growing up and yet there they are’.

“Every day I would get horrible letters, including diatribes threatening hell and damnation. Some were abusive. It was quite astonishing.”

Despite the animosity, Mr Rennie said he never once felt like giving up his bid to become Queen’s Cross minister.

He said: “I was lucky because I had a good support network. I felt strong enough to cope with it.”

Conflicted since his late teens

Scott Rennie, who grew up in Bucksburn, did not attend church as a child but turned to God thanks to a youth organisation.

He said: “I came from a family which had a healthy respect for the church but which didn’t go to church. I really became involved in church through the Boys’ Brigade. I was an only child, so having a social circle in the Boys’ Brigade was great.

“I went to Sunday School and, by the time I was 14, I felt I knew I was going to go into the ministry. At that age you go to the careers adviser and say ‘I really want to be a minister’ and they think you’re nuts.

“I was conflicted about my sexuality in my late teens. I really wanted to believe being gay was a phase and it would pass.

“It was completely incompatible with being a Christian at the time.

“I was also very frightened about my feelings and I didn’t have anyone to talk to; I didn’t think my parents would be sympathetic.

“I certainly couldn’t talk about it at school (Bankhead Academy) as homophobia was rampant and certainly not at church, where homophobia was at large. I made up my mind these feelings must be disposed of.”

Mr Rennie married Ruth, then 26, in 1999. He said: “The girl I met, whom I did love, was a great friend – we’re still great friends.

“I can’t say I regret getting married in the sense that I’m very fortunate to have a daughter Rachel, who is the apple of my eye.

“But if I was 14 now, in a more understanding, compassionate and less ignorant world, I’m sure my life would have been very different.”