Thousands visit north-east town’s library after revamp

More than 13,000 people have visited a north-east library’s community space since it reopened after refurbishment.

ANGUSalive’s Montrose Library has welcomed 172 new members and welcomed back 491 former members in the first two months of the library space which offers traditional library services and activities, including Bookbug sessions for children and reminiscence groups for older people.

The team also issued 8,493 items to members.

Arlene Henderson, facilities officer, ANGUSalive’s Montrose Library, said: “We are delighted that the enhancements made to this 113-year-old building have attracted both new friends and old.

“This investment, funded by Angus Council, puts ANGUSalive Libraries firmly at the heart of our community for many more years to come.

“If you haven’t already done so, please come in and see our bright new Montrose Library.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses