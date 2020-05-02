Thousands turning to help each other at north-east Covid-19 support hub

More than 3,000 people have looked to the north-east’s dedicated Covid-19 support scheme for a helping hand in the past month.

The Grampian Assistance Hub (GAH) was set up to help anyone living in Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during the crisis.

It is made up of the region’s three councils, NHS Grampian, police, fire service, Coastguard and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

The nine organisations have pulled together their expertise on a website and there is also a phoneline for people needing support.

Since launching in March, the GAH has already made an impact around the north-east.

In one case, staff were contacted by a woman who lives in Northern Ireland but was concerned about her elderly parents in Inverurie, and the hub arranged for a local church group to deliver a food parcel to them to save the couple going out.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Divisional commander chief superintendent Campbell Thomson from Police Scotland oversees the work of the Grampian assistance hub.

He praised the different organisations working together to make sure everyone has a helping hand during the pandemic.

He said: “Behind every figure is a person in real need. Someone who is not sure where to turn to get help and advice.

“For many, this assistance hub is a useful channel, but for those people it is a lifeline.”

The scheme also helped an elderly woman from Mintlaw whose washing machine had stopped working and they arranged for a charity to find and fit a replacement.

A volunteer dog walker was also found for a pensioner in Elgin who had broken her leg. Chief Superintendent Thomson added: “I take great pride in the work of the team who set up and run the hub and owe a debt of gratitude to the volunteers and businesses.

“It is becoming a well-worn phrase but these really are unprecedented times.

“Through the work of this assistance hub I can see the very best team-working and partnership with one single objective, helping people at their time of need.”

For more information about the Grampian Assistance Hub visit www.gcah.org.uk

It is also available between 8am and 8pm seven days a week on 0808 196 3384.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day