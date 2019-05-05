Thousands turn out to Aberdeen running event

Thousands of people laced up their shoes this morning to take on an annual 10k race.

The BHGE 10k, which takes place once a year, began at 9.30am.

There was also accessibility for wheelchair users and a 2k option.

Beginning at the Race Village on the Beach Boulevard, runners headed towards Waterloo Quay and Aberdeen Harbour, before running the length of the Beach Esplanade.

On reaching Bridge of Don, they looped back towards Pittodrie Stadium and Sport Aberdeen’s King’s Links golf course, before finishing back at the Beach Ballroom.

Each year, tens of thousands of pounds are raised for charities across the north-east.

This year, these included The Archie Foundation, ABSAFE, Friends of Anchor, Charlie House, Inspire, Cash for Kids, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Children 1st, CLAN, and Befriend a Child.

A number of roads are shut today for the race.

Here’s when they will reopen:

Links Road between the Beach Ballroom and Urquhart Road will open at 2.00pm.

Accommodation Road between the Beach Esplanade and Golf Road will open at 2.00pm.

The Beach Esplanade from King Street at Bridge of Don to New Pier Road and Pittodrie Street will open at 1.00pm.

Beach Boulevard from Links Road to the Beach Esplanade will open at 2.00pm.

Links Road to Wellington Street will open at noon.

Wellington Street to Waterloo Quay, York Place heading to York Street, Pocra Quay and New Pier Road will open at noon.

Commerce Street southbound from Virginia Street and Miller Street to Waterloo Quay will open at 1.00pm.

Regent Walk at Golf Road eastbound and Seaton Crescent to Seaton Road, Seaton Drive, Seaton Walk to King Street will all open at 1.00pm.

See tomorrow’s Evening Express for a special pull-out and a full list of everyone’s times.