Thousands turn out for Big Bounce charity event at Aberdeen shopping centre

Thousands of children and families visited a city shopping centre for a charity fundraising event.

The Big Bounce was held in the area around the Bon Accord Centre to raise funds for the Archie Foundation and Great Ormond Street children’s hospital.

Organisers hailed this year’s event as the biggest in its four-year history – with castles, slides and bungee runs installed on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate, as well as the centre’s roof garden.

Last year’s event raised more than £15,000 – and centre manager Craig Stephenson believes that total will be beaten once the money raised has been counted.

He said: “This year’s Big Bounce has been a certifiable success. It’s the fourth year we have done this and it’s been another very successful event.

“The number of people coming out for the event has been amazing and it looks like the total raised will be well ahead of what we made last year – which was also a record total.

“We expect the final figures to show well in excess of 10,000 people attending this year’s event which is just fantastic.

“We have expanded out on to the street outside the centre and we are really grateful to Aberdeen City Council for agreeing to the road closure and helping us make the event even better than in previous years.

“It’s been a real collaborative effort in terms of making the event happen and ensuring it’s the best one yet.

“We are delighted with how it went. It has been so nice to see so many smiling children and happy parents.

“It makes for a really fun, enjoyable event.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The money raised will be split equally between the two charities and will help fund a number of projects.

Archie Foundation regional fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “Even people who are passing by have been stopping and having a great time.

“The Bon Accord centre always put on an amazing event when it comes to the Big Bounce.

“The staff have done a great job putting on such a great event for everyone and the council have made it possible too.

“The support of everyone, from volunteers to the organisations involved, has been amazing.

“This Big Bounce has been a really big one with the expansion out on to the street outside the centre.

“Last year’s was great but this year’s has just been up a level from that.

“It’s a great event which raises vital funds towards the children’s hospital.

“It will help cover everything we do as a charity.”