Thousands to get fired up for Stonehaven Hogmanay event

A blazing Hogmanay spectacle is expected to be one of the busiest events yet, according to organisers.

Thousands are expected at the annual Stonehaven Fireballs at the town’s High Street.

Dozens of participants parade along the street swinging balls of fire before throwing them into the water at the harbour.

Jim Stephen, vice-chairman of the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, said with no Open Air in the Square event going ahead this year it is expected more people than ever will attend.

Members of the public have been known to line the street from 10.30pm in anticipation of the display.

Jim said: “With no Open Air in the Square this year the Fireballs will be busier than ever.

“It’s a shame that nothing will be going ahead as Open Air in the Square has been great for Stonehaven the last few years and has really helped put it on the map.

“With the Fireballs, there is still a lot to do and a lot of organising goes into the event.

“There will be a lot of people locally and across the country who will come to the town. People bring family and friends down to see it and it is a fantastic spectacle.”

Stewart Milne Homes has signed up to sponsor the event but volunteer marshals are still being sought.

Jim added: “We are delighted that Stewart Milne Homes have signed up as the main sponsor for this year’s event.

“This is the second year in a row that they have sponsored us and it shows their great commitment to the town.

“Stewart Milne has been great to Stonehaven the last couple of years, also sponsoring the Highland games, and its support, along with additional help from lots of local businesses, will help us put on a great show, for everyone on Hogmanay.”