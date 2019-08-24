Video: Thousands take part in Celebrate Aberdeen parade

Thousands turned out to take part in a parade down Aberdeen’s Union Street today.

The Celebrate Aberdeen event has seen more than 130 organisations take part in its parade.

Kicking off at 11am a range of third-sector groups walked down Union Street showcasing their charities.

The event began back in 2011 and has grown each year since.

A series of road closures are in place today and tomorrow for the event.

Organisers expected up to 4,000 people could take part in the parade.

Found Morven Mackenzie previously said: “After eight months of hard work and planning by Celebrate Aberdeen’s team of volunteers, it’s exciting to think that the big day is almost here.

“Our fantastic third sector, and all the organisations taking part, do so much for us all every day of the year so this day is about saying thank you to them.

“We always get great support from members of the public who turn out to support the event and I’d urge anyone who’s not seen the Celebrate Aberdeen parade before to come along and enjoy the spectacle.”

The Union Street Mile Race which preceded the parade saw several runs take place, including one for Primary 6 and 7 pupils at 10.30am, one for Secondary 1-4 pupils at 10.40am and a third for senior and veteran runners, open for S5 age and above, starting at 10.50am.

Entrants started at the Music Hall, head up Union Street towards the Holburn Street junction and turn back to finish at the Castlegate.

Live entertainment will be on offer both today and tomorrow.

Locations include Bon Accord Roof Garden, Bon Accord Centre, Broad Street, Trinity Centre and Union Square.