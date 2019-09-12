Thousands sign petition calling for law change after north-east dad’s body ‘dumped’ by sheds

Loved ones of a man whose body was “dumped” in a north-east town after his tragic death have thanked people for boosting their bid for a change in the law.

Dad-of-one Aaron Rossiter, 25, of Hatton, passed away on August 28 at a property in Ellon.

His relatives were told someone moved the former soldier’s body 12 hours after he died and placed it beside sheds where a member of the public spotted it and called the police.

A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding Aaron’s death is ongoing.

However, Aaron’s family were told the person who moved his body cannot be prosecuted as there is no specific law against it.

Horrified, they launched a petition urging lawmakers to change legislation.

More than 4,500 people have signed the petition in just a week and a half.

Petitions need 100,000 signatures to be debated in the UK Parliament, but can go before the Scottish Parliament’s public petitions committee, which will decide the most appropriate resolution.

Aaron’s sister Nikita Rossiter, 24, of Hatton, said: “The support we have had from people in such horrific circumstances has been absolutely fantastic.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support we have got – it is not something we expected to come out of this.

“To have passed the 4,500-signature mark demonstrates just how shocked and appalled the people of the north-east have been that it is possible to dump a body and get away with it.

“People don’t think it’s right at all.”

Nikita praised North East MSP Liam Kerr for backing the family’s campaign and said he had asked for an update in the next few weeks.

Mr Kerr, who is also Scotland’s shadow justice secretary, said: “Moving a body before the authorities arrive is shocking and indecent. Regardless of how a person died, it flouts the dignity of the deceased and their family.

“I don’t believe it can be allowed to pass without proper scrutiny.

“I would like to wish Nikita all the best in this, at such a difficult time, and offer my condolences.”

Meanwhile, scores of people have dug deep to put money toward’s the costs of the dad of one’s funeral.

It follows the launch of a fundraising appeal from Georgia Hall, who read Aaron’s story and wanted to help his family.

Georgia said: “I thought it would be good to raise money towards the funeral costs to help him get the send-off he deserves.

“Any money left will be donated to Help for Heroes.”

The appeal has raised more than £275.

His father, Peter Rossiter, said: “It is a really kind gesture from Georgia and for all those people who have donated towards Aaron’s funeral costs. We are really humbled by it.”

Aaron’s funeral will take place at 11am tomorrow at St Mary on the Rock in Ellon.

All are welcome to attend.