Thousands raised for north-east comfort box initiative

Generous businesses have donated £10,000 to a campaign launched to give comfort boxes to health workers across the north-east.

NHS Grampian’s endowment fund is leading the comfort box campaign to make sure doctors, nurses and other health service staff have a container full of goods.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are backing the bid to make sure every team working across the north-east has a comfort box.

Hundreds of packed containers have been handed out to workers at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and their arrivals were even greeted with a round of applause.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Now Sheena Lonchay, operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said efforts have been boosted with donations totalling £10,000. She said businesses and locals have been quick to hand in cash to help provide a little bit of help to medics working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheena said: “We have received £10,000 in cash donations.

“We got £5,000 for CNR International, Yarsen Tattoo Studio raised £1,500 with a raffle and the rest of it was from donations between £5 and £50 from ordinary people.

“All of the donations we’ve had really do make a difference and thanks to the Evening Express and Original for helping with this.”

The comfort boxes contain everything from snack bars to face wipes and Sheena said one fragrant item went down a storm.

She said: “We had some lovely perfume samples from Debenhams and the staff were really taken with these.

“One of the comments for the little perfumes was that they were lovely. It was great to pop these in the boxes.”

How to donate

Any companies looking to donate items for the comfort boxes can visit the Fine Peace Cafe on Eday Walk between 9am and noon or contact nhgs.involve@nhs.net

What’s needed

The kind of items the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund wants include juice, cereal bars, face wipes, hand cream and any foods that can be prepared with a kettle.

How to donate cash

Cash donations to support the delivery of comfort boxes can be made to the Coronavirus Support Fund at www.nhsgcharities.com/donate