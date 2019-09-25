Thousands of pounds worth of laptops and mobiles stolen from north-east store

An appeal has been launched after thousands of pounds of mobile phones and laptops were stolen from a north-east electrical store.

The items were taken from Currys in Elgin at around 3.30am this morning.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft of the goods which were believed to be worth “thousands of pounds”.

Detective Inspector George Nixon, North East CID, said: “We are currently checking CCTV in the area and from our inquiries so far, it appears that the thieves arrived and drove off to and from the rear of the store via Doocot Park.

“Although the break-in happened when the retail park was closed, it’s possible someone may have seen a vehicle in the area either before or afterwards.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with their inquiries, then please contact the CID at Elgin quoting reference number 0318 of 25 September 2019.

“Alternatively, details can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”