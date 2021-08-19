Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Thousands of pounds of damage: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack calls on Dons fans to ‘self-police’ after Red Shed damaged

By Daniel Boal
19/08/2021, 6:00 am
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (12273953aa) Aberdeen fans in the Red Shed during the Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and Breidablik at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Breidablik, Europa Conference League - 12 Aug 2021
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called on Dons fans to “self-police” after a fan ended up in an ambulance and significant damage was done to the Red Shed.

In a tweet, Mr Cormack said that “a few thousands pounds worth of damage” was caused by Aberdeen fans during their 2-1 victory over Icelandic side Breidablik, with one fan reportedly being seen by ambulance staff.

The match had been the first game with a fully-open Pittodrie for Aberdeen in 523 days.

Some 15,000 fans were understood to have been in attendance at the European Conference League game and the club say their priority is all supporters remain safe while in Pittodrie.

Several supporter groups have previously called on the club to introduce more standing room within the stadium.

Tweeting about the incident, Mr Cormack said: “Having been a beach end Boy myself, I’ve personally driven putting the Red Shed into place.

“It’s a brilliant atmosphere, but we need the Red Shedders to self-police; a few thousand pounds of damage was done last Thursday; it can’t continue.”

He continued by asking fans not to “shoot the messenger.”

Encouraging safety within Pittodrie to those who follow the Dons, he added: “Two 7k cameras can zoom in & identify anything in the stadium.

“Yes, some damage was exuberance, most certainly not all of it.

“A fan ended up in an ambulance. We want people to be safe. Every seat is checked for safety so if any seat you find is not safe, tell a steward immediately.”

Drama backstage

The drama at Pittodrie wasn’t just contained to the stands as Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson claimed last week that Aberdeen’s Scott Brown and Joe Lewis attempted to barge into his side’s dressing room following the game.

Thorvaldsson labelled Brown “an acclaimed bully” and accused the Dons skipper and keeper Lewis of yelling “disrespectful and ugly comments”.

However, there was no mention of the alleged incident in the referee’s post match report.