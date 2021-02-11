Thousands of people too poor to buy food as Covid takes toll on Aberdeen

A 128% rise in Universal Credit claimants and more than 5,000 people calling a crisis line for help with food are among the ways Covid-19 impacted Aberdeen, according to a new report.

The strategic commissioning committee, which will meet today, Thursday February 11, will look at a new population needs assessment created by council officers.

The city has been affected by the oil downturn, and has also been significantly impacted by Covid-19, like the rest of the country.