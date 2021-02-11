Show Links
News / Local

Thousands of people too poor to buy food as Covid takes toll on Aberdeen

by Emma Morrice
11/02/2021, 4:40 pm
© Chris Sumner/ DCT MediaA new report has outlined some of the ways the Covid-19 pandemic has affected Aberdeen.
A new report has outlined some of the ways the Covid-19 pandemic has affected Aberdeen.

A 128% rise in Universal Credit claimants and more than 5,000 people calling a crisis line for help with food are among the ways Covid-19 impacted Aberdeen, according to a new report.

The strategic commissioning committee, which will meet today, Thursday February 11, will look at a new population needs assessment created by council officers.

The city has been affected by the oil downturn, and has also been significantly impacted by Covid-19, like the rest of the country.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register