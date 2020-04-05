Thousands of north-east residents take part in wildlife survey

Thousands of people across the north-east have taken part in an annual wildlife survey.

More than 3,000 residents were involved in this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch and Big School Birdwatch, both conducted by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

A total of 1,700 responses on bird counts were given by participating children and adults in the area.

Now in its 41st year, the Big Garden Birdwatch is the largest garden wildlife survey in the world, allowing people to count the number of birds that visit their outdoor space – helping the RSPB build up a picture of how populations are doing.

Results from the recent poll have revealed house sparrows remain at the top of the rankings, visiting more than 70% of Aberdeen gardens.

The second and third most likely visitors are starlings and feral pigeons, who frequent more than 30% of gardens in the Granite City.

In Aberdeenshire, the three most sighted birds are house sparrows, starlings and chaffinches, with the latter visiting around 50% of gardens.

Keith Morton, senior species policy officer at RSPB Scotland, said: “The results of the Big Garden Birdwatch are a great way of seeing how individuals counting birds in their garden can add up to some really impressive citizen science.”

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “It is always uplifting to see how many people get involved.”

The event, which was held in the last weekend in January, also revealed an increase in garden sightings of long-tailed tits, and wrens – two of the smallest species in the UK.

The milder winter is reported to have helped these populations thrive, as smaller species are more susceptible to spells of cold weather.

The Big School Birdwatch sees pupils spend an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space and a total of 600 children across 29 Aberdeenshire schools took part.

For a full round-up of all the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch results, visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch