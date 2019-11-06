Thousands of north-east pupils hit by flu vaccine shortage

Flu vaccines for thousands of north-east children will be delayed – due to a national supply shortage.

Supplies of the child flu vaccine, a nasal spray called Fluenz Tetra, have been affected across the UK.

The issue means NHS Grampian will not receive all its scheduled supply of the vaccine this month.

Around 27,000 youngsters in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray and 163 schools in the region are impacted, with vaccinations due to be carried out between today and early December pushed back.

Health chiefs have been told by the Scottish Government to prioritise stock to those from the age of two to five years and school-age children with underlying health conditions.

In a statement, NHS Grampian said: “We are currently working to find alternative ways in which we can make vaccinations available to pupils whose inoculation has been postponed, once the supply of vaccine resumes.

“We will advise these arrangements to schools and parents as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to parents, pupils and primary school staff.

“We would advise parents that GP practices will only vaccinate those children aged two to five years old or those children aged five to 18 with an underlying health condition.”

The delay is understood to be due to manufacturer AstraZeneca needing to re-test some batches of the drug before shipping it to the UK.

North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “Any delay to the school vaccination programme is a cause for concern.

“It could also further erode trust in the vaccination programme for years to come.

“This is a UK-wide issue but NHS Grampian is already struggling to balance the shortfall of resources provided by the Scottish Government.

“The winter is a difficult time for many patients and the last thing we need is to overburden our local healthcare services.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin added: “I understand there is a delay in the supply of a proportion of the Fluenz Tetra children’s vaccine which is procured by Public Health England on behalf of all of the UK.

“This is completely outwith the Scottish Government’s control, however I will be raising my concerns with the First Minister to ask what action is being taken to address this matter quickly and urgently.

“Those most at risk and children aged two to five-years-old will be prioritised initially, with NHS Grampian working to ensure all other eligible children, such as those at primary school, receive their vaccine in due course.”

Deputy chief medical officer Gregor Smith said: “I would like to reassure parents and families that we are doing everything possible to minimise any disruption caused by the delay in supply of Fluenz Tetra.

“We are working with Public Health England, Health Protection Scotland, NHS boards and other relevant partners to ensure that all eligible children get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.”