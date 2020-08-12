Thousands of north-east pupils grades to be changed after results “u-turn”

More than 8,000 north-east grades will be altered after a government u-turn on exam results.

Thousands of pupils will receive new exam grades, after it was announced downgraded results were to be scrapped.

In total 8,219 grades in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are set to be adjusted.

Education Secretary John Swinney announced downgraded awards issued to pupils by the SQA would be “scrapped” and new grades would be released based solely on teacher or lecturer judgement.

Concerns were raised about this year’s grading process, which saw many grades downgraded from estimates given by their teachers – which particularly affected children in more disadvantaged schools.

In Aberdeen city a total of 2,847 grades were downgraded compared to teacher estimates.

This includes 1,556 National 5 grades, 1,182 individual Higher grades, and 109 individual Advanced Higher grades.

Meanwhile, In Aberdeenshire, a total of 5,372 awards were eligible for appeal – 21.4% of the total grades.

The average figure for downgrades across all 17 academies compared with the national average of 25%. This compares with the 4% downgrading that would typically be recorded in Aberdeenshire schools.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener of Aberdeen City Council, said: “The reversal of last week’s decision announced today will adjust the grades of 2,847 pupils who had their grades downgraded by the method previously applied by the SQA.

“This has been a stressful time for teachers, parents and most importantly students.”

North-east youngsters, some of who had been set to miss out on university places as a result of the grading process, welcomed the move.

Ava Harding, 18, was predicted to achieve a B in advanced higher drama, which she needed to secure a place studying primary education at Glasgow University.

The former Mackie Academy pupil from Stonehaven had faced an anxious wait after her result was downgraded to a C.

However, following Mr Swinney’s announcement, she is hopeful she will now be able to take her place when term begins in September.

Ava said: “It was a big shock when I found out my result had been downgraded, because I had As at national 5 and higher and my teacher said I was on course for a B.

“I’d set my heart on a place at Glasgow so the last week or so has been really confusing and emotional. I was really upset about it.

“I had to do a lot of research about the alternative options. I had the fallback of a place at Strathclyde, but I was determined to get into Glasgow.”

Ava added: “Everyone has done so much work, especially in the few weeks just before the schools had to close.

“It feels now like all the work we did will pay off.”

Fellow Mackie pupil Ciara McIntosh, 18, who plans to study mental health nursing at Stirling, had two of her three predicted A grades reduced to Bs.

She said: “I was on track for three As so it was disappointing to find out I’d been downgraded.

“But it’s a relief everyone is now going to get the results the teachers recommended.”

Laurence Findlay, Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services, said: “We will be giving consideration to the Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s speech over the coming weeks and how it applies to Aberdeenshire pupils, teachers and staff.

“We would like to once again congratulate all pupils, teachers and staff for all their hard work over the last few months. I would also like to wish pupils and colleagues all the best for the new term.”

Across Scotland, 75,000 pupils were given awards lower than what their teachers had predicted for them.

Mr Swinney apologised for the decisions that were made around the grading process for this year’s exam diet.

He said: “I want to say this. I am sorry. But presiding officer, as sorry as I am, I know that an apology is not enough.

“I have listened and the message is clear, they don’t just want an apology, they want to see this fixed and that is exactly what I will now do.

“Presiding officer, the exceptional circumstances of this year meant it was not safe to hold exams in the spring. I said we would need to do our utmost to ensure that we protect the interests and the life chances of our young people who were due to sit exams.

“It has always been imperative that their achievements had to be rightly and fairly recognised. I wanted the 2020 cohort to be able to hold their heads high and gain the qualifications and awards that they deserve after many years of hard work.”

Despite the downgrading of exams, pass rates increased across Scotland by 2.9% at National 5, 4.2% at Higher level and 5.5% at Advanced Higher.

As a result of the moderation process used by the SQA, 134,000 teacher estimates were adjusted, with just under 76,000 candidates having one or more of their grade’s lowered on their teacher estimate.

Mr Swinney said: “I can confirm to Parliament that all downgraded awards will be withdrawn. Using powers available to me in the Education (Scotland) Act 1996 and today directing the SQA to re-issue those awards based solely on teacher or lecturer judgement. Schools will be able to confirm the estimates they provided for pupils to those that are returning to school this week and next.

“The SQA will issue fresh certificates to affected candidates as soon as possible and importantly will inform UCAS and other admission bodies of the new grades as soon as practical in the coming days to allow for applications to college and university to be progressed.

“In those cases where moderation led to an increased grade, learners will not lose that award.”

The move has also been welcomed by union chiefs, including Aberdeen City EIS secretary Ron Constable.

He said: “We welcome the decision by the Scottish Government to uphold the initial grade estimates from teachers.

“We are happy teachers’ professional assessment has been recognised, and we are delighted for the young learners who have achieved the grades they deserve.

“To have an algorithm downgrade the assessment of a teacher who knows a child and works with them for the entire session is completely the wrong system.

“However, this situation arising again would be unacceptable. There needs to be discussions with teachers about a better way.”