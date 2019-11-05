Thousands of north-east pupils attend Safe Drive Stay Alive event

Thousands of north-east pupils are being taught the importance of road safety through a hard-hitting presentation.

Safe Drive Stay Alive returned to the Beach Ballroom yesterday for its 15th year.

Emergency services, road accident survivors and those who have lost family members came together to share their experiences.

Teenagers from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray who are approaching driving age, were shown graphic scenes of car accidents and their aftermath, from rescues to emergency hospital treatment and police investigations.

The specially-commissioned film features actors, alongside live presentations from the emergency services.

It was followed by talks from victims and relatives involved in road accidents.

One of those speaking was Chris Tucker, who marked his sixth year taking part in the event.

Chris, 28, had been returning from a football match in Dingwall with his Elgin City team-mates, when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A96.

He suffered injuries that included broken legs, hips and pelvis, as well as his lungs and diaphragm collapsing.

Chris also had to have his spleen removed and he continues to experience speech and memory difficulties.

He said: “This is my sole focus every year – this is the best week of the year for me.

“I feel like we’re doing something that makes a difference.

“I’ll be here every year until they stop asking me.

“I was living the dream and I think my story is quite hard-hitting for young boys who are keen footballers.

“I’ve said to them ‘be careful’,” he added.

“You’ve got to choose wisely – we weren’t drink-driving, it was after a football game.”

“It’s not difficult for me to speak about because I don’t remember what happened. There were three of us in each car, the others were fine. I took the brunt of it.

“I’ve got a brain injury that affects me day-to-day.”

The event kicked off yesterday and will be running until tomorrow night.

Members of the public are welcome to attend a free showing tomorrow at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Due to the presentation’s graphic content, only children above the age of 14 are allowed to attend.

Dorothy-Anne Scott, from Torphins, also spoke at the event which was sponsored by Schlumberger and CNOOC International.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Her son, Mark, passed away, aged just 19, after a car accident on the A980 Torphins to Banchory road in 2010, when he was a passenger in the vehicle.

The 57-year-old said: “It’s the fourth year I’ve taken part and it’ll be the last.

“It’s ever so worthwhile but personally it’s really painful to go back to the very beginning and relive the moment when Mark was killed.

“I just felt I didn’t want what happened to Mark to be in vain; if someone could be helped, if someone heard the parent’s story from Safe Drive Stay Alive and, in that moment when they have to make a decision whether to get in a car or not, they could think back.

“Even if one person could be helped, I would be so happy.

“Kids don’t really say much to you because I think they’re a bit shocked, but certainly, personally, I’ve had a lot of feedback from either parents of young people who have gone to see it, or the young people themselves.

“Mark had just finished college and his life was about to take off.

“I just love Mark so much and the loss of him destroyed our lives.

“I don’t want any other family to have to go through that.”

For more information on the public event, visit http://bit.ly/SDSA19event

It is free to attend and no booking is required.