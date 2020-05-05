Thousands of north-east patients mistakenly told they are at high Covid-19 risk

Thousands of north-east residents were mistakenly told they were at the highest risk of contracting coronavirus.

Around 3,300 people in the area covered by NHS Grampian are thought to have been incorrectly advised they were in the highest clinical risk group.

The mistake came as a result of an error when the health board was searching its records to identify those who should shield.

Search criteria which were too wide were applied, leading to the patients being wrongly advised.

A letter of apology has now been sent to all those affected.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “When NHS Grampian searched their records to identify those who should shield, they applied search criteria which were too wide.

“This resulted in around 3,300 people living in the Grampian region being incorrectly advised that they were at the highest clinical risk from Covid-19.

“When the error came to light, NHS Grampian searched its records again to make sure that these people were not at highest risk.

“We deeply regret the distress caused by this mistake. A letter of apology has been sent on behalf of the Chief Medical Officer to the people affected and we have ensured that services being provided are maintained until patients can make alternative arrangements.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman added: “The process of identification of people for shielding from NHS records has been complicated.

“We worked very hard to resolve these issues as soon as they were flagged up and apologise profusely to any patients who may have been affected by this error.”

