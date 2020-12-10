Thousands of NHS Grampian staff forced to isolate due to Covid-19

Thousands of NHS Grampian staff in the north-east have been forced to isolate due to Covid-19 this year, the Evening Express can reveal.

Data obtained under freedom of information legislation has revealed that in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, there were more than 11,000 instances of staff having to take time off due to the virus between March and October.

And 580 NHS Grampian employees also tested positive for Covid-19.

Included in the figures are doctors, nurses and other staff – many of whom have spent months working on the frontline treating people with coronavirus.

March and April were the worst months for the health service, with more than 2,000 instances of staff having to isolate in each.

However, the health service has continued to operate all of its services despite a high number of absences.

And staff have been praised by bosses for their efforts in the face of adversity over the course of the pandemic.

Cameron Matthew, NHS Grampian’s deputy chief officer of acute services, said: “We have a group of staff who are trying very, very hard, and we are absolutely encouraging safer workplaces. We have three levels of PPE – green, amber and red, which is for those who are working with people who actually have Covid.

“The inside of the hospital has also been stickered to the nth degree to encourage people to walk on the left and promote physical distancing.

“We are very conscious that people have been putting in a hard graft since the early part of this year.

“Preparations have been going on since we first heard of Covid-19, which is more than a year ago now, and there has been a huge effort since things really ramped up here in March.”

We follow the guidance and that means if someone has to isolate for 14 days, we encourage them to do so.”

The figures do not necessarily mean 11,000 people have each had to take 14 days off to isolate, although it does include 580 who tested positive for Covid-19.

In some cases, staff have been able to return to work after one or two days once they have tested negative for coronavirus, while the same employee may also have been told to isolate more than once.

Mr Matthew said: “It is a high number of people, but the number of specific staff isolations doesn’t mean 11,000 staff have been off for 14 days.

“We have a predominantly female workforce and a predominantly young workforce. That means our staff are mainly a group of people who are in contact with children through situations like family contacts.

“Through Test and Protect, we know a lot of our staff have been identified as close contacts that way, and we encourage them to isolate for the advised time. We have taken a very risk-averse approach to Covid, in the sense that we will not bend the rules to allow staff to come back to work earlier.

“We follow the guidance and that means if someone has to isolate for 14 days, we encourage them to do so.

“What we can do is offer staff testing, which can get a result very quickly. For example, if someone doesn’t have symptoms, we can test them and get confirmation very quickly of whether they are able to come back to work or not.

“For that, the results normally come back within around 12 hours, which means people only have to miss one or two days of work unless they are showing symptoms, in which case they would isolate for 14 days.

“There is never pressure on staff to bend the rules.

“Because of the community aspect, we have some people who have been asked to isolate three, four or even five times. That may be because of the group of patients they have been working with or because they have been in contact with children, who are still mixing at school.”

The figures have prompted calls for ministers to ensure health boards have enough staff and resources to deal with a high level of absence, if cases of Covid-19 do rise sharply.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said it was vital for the Scottish Government to make sure absences at health services were adequately covered.

He said: “These alarming figures highlight the extent to which our doctors and nurses are risking their own health on a daily basis for the protection of others.

“NHS Grampian must be given the resources to ensure it can continue to provide appropriate high-quality care for all patients, Covid and non-Covid, while a proportion of its staff self-isolate.

“The staff are doing an inspirational job in keeping everyone safe during this difficult period but it’s important their own well being isn’t forgotten about.”

‘No doubt that the NHS will face concurrent acute pressures this winter’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “There is no doubt that the NHS will face concurrent acute pressures this winter.

“Our Winter Preparedness Plan outlines the approach we are taking to ensure a resilient and safe system, with a range of actions being taken to assist our health and care system to supplement staffing and support staff health and well being.

“We recognise that a key risk to the workforce is staff absence. Although this is in line with trends seen last year and overall absence remains below that recorded for the same time last year, we continue to monitor this closely.

“On ensuring the sustainability of our workforce, we also continue to liaise actively with the UK bodies governing professional registration, including the GMC, to explore how we can make best use this winter of staff on the emergency registers.

“Additionally we continue to support recruitment within NHS Scotland boards, including NHS Grampian, of qualified health and care staff, who selflessly came forward during the first-phase of the pandemic, and registered with the Accelerated Recruitment Portal.

“This includes over 100 nursing staff who have recently asked to be considered to support the delivery of the Extended Flu Programme.

“In addition to supporting new recruitment, we are continuing to invest in the health and well being of our staff, including their mental health and well being, through the development of a national Mental Health Network, supported by £5 million of investment.

“The contribution of our staff has been simply immense, and we will do all that possibly can to support them this winter. We must also ask the public to help us to continue to support them too, by continuing to follow the Covid-19 guidance in their area, and by getting a flu vaccine.”