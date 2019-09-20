Friday, September 20th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Thousands of dangerous plugs seized by trading standards in Aberdeen

by Callum Main
20/09/2019, 2:00 pm
© @TradingCityTS/TwitterPost Thumbnail
Thousands of dangerous plugs have been seized by trading standards officers in Aberdeen.

According to officers involved in the recent seizures, it is possible for the two pins of the plug to touch while it is live, making it unsafe.

Images shared on social media show plastic bags and cardboard boxes filled with European adapter-style plugs.

A statement on social media urges anyone who thinks they’ve bought an unsafe product to phone Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.

