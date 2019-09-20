Thousands of dangerous plugs seized by trading standards in Aberdeen

Thousands of dangerous plugs have been seized by trading standards officers in Aberdeen.

According to officers involved in the recent seizures, it is possible for the two pins of the plug to touch while it is live, making it unsafe.

These photos show dangerous plugs recently seized by us in Aberdeen. It is possible for the pins to be touched while the plug is still live, making it unsafe. If you think you've bought an #unsafe product phone Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000. #ScottishTSWeek pic.twitter.com/ivlZT7hEMm — Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards (@AberdeenCityTS) September 20, 2019

Images shared on social media show plastic bags and cardboard boxes filled with European adapter-style plugs.

A statement on social media urges anyone who thinks they’ve bought an unsafe product to phone Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.