Thousands helped by Aberdeen FC Christmas campaign

More than 2,500 people were supported by Aberdeen FC’s Christmas campaign, designed to help the north-east public through the pandemic.

Staff members and volunteers from the club and the Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) took part in the Calling Home for Christmas campaign, checking in with supporters at risk of loneliness, anxiety or depression.

Among those who received a call was lifelong supporter Steve Cooper, who lost two relatives to Covid-19 and also contracted the virus himself.

He said: “It’s been a really tough time and in the run-up to Christmas, I was verging on falling into depression. To get a call from the club and have a good chinwag about football was amazing and really cheered me up.

“In fact, it kept me going during a week when I really needed something to hold on to. There’s been an awful lot of bad news and negativity around football but its ability to provide comfort and joy and bring people together cannot be underestimated.

“Aberdeen Football Club has been a real force for good throughout the pandemic crisis. I don’t know what I’d have done without the club and football in my life.”

As well as the calling campaign, more than 60 people took part in two virtual wellbeing workshops, while 100 food hampers were delivered to vulnerable people.

The Dons’ commercial director Rob Wicks said: “Yet again, our actions speak louder than words and we have demonstrated that, together, the club, the trust and the Red Army, are an unstoppable force for good in supporting our communities and our fans when they need it most.

“I’m humbled by the feedback we’ve received from fans and incredibly proud of everyone involved whether it was making calls, sorting out gifts, delivering hampers or raising money.”