Thousands flock to Aberdeen shops on Boxing Day

Thousands of shoppers have flocked to the city centre to pick up bargains today.

Boxing Day is well known as one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with many high street retailers marking down pre-Christmas Day prices by as much as 70%.

Aberdeen was no different to the rest of the country, with thousands of people taking to the streets to bargain hunt, with the city shopping centres proving a popular spot.

Festive displays were taken down by employees working over the Christmas period and replaced with large sale signs.