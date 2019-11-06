Video: Thousands flock to Aberdeen beach for fireworks display

Thousands turned out for a stunning fireworks display on the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen.

The theme of this year’s display was chosen following a public vote, with hits from the musicals proving the most popular.

As a result, the fireworks were accompanied by crowd-pleasing favourites including the Phantom Of The Opera and Susan Boyle’s rendition of I Dreamed A Dream.

The event began with a performance by fire jugglers who warmed up the crowd with their impressive skills.

Volunteers from the disability support charity Inspire were also putting on a show by challenging fundraisers and other volunteers to walk across hot coals.

The daring fire walk was undertaken by 33 volunteers while 15 more were on site collecting money from the crowd.

Chris Simpson, volunteers and activities coordinator at the charity, said he was pleased to see this year’s turnout.

He added: “We did things a little bit differently this year since we’re working with a new company.

“But we were really happy to see how many people showed up.

“It’s important to us that we take part in these sort of things because we are a charity and we can’t offer all the things we do without the extra help.

“The money that we raise goes back into planning activities for the people we support, like hiring a magician or going up to Peterhead and taking a tour of BrewToon.

“It’s also important for us to raise awareness of the charity and what we do.”

The fireworks themselves began at 7.30pm, with families gathered on the Beach Boulevard, Queen’s Link and Esplanade.

Brandon Ritchie, 21, said: “It was really good. It was nice to come out and see the show.

“It was a bit cold but what can you do.”

The Circle of Life, from Disney’s The Lion King, proved one of the most rousing hits as city residents cheered the familiar opening notes.

Other songs included Memory from Cats The Musical, You’re The One That I Want from Grease and the Smash Mouth’s cover of I’m A Believer from Shrek.

The display ended with a bang and a burst of glitter as the sounds of The Greatest Showman’s This Is Me rang out.

The voices of many members of the crowd were raised in song too, on what was a hugely successful evening.