Thousands expected at this weekend’s Celebrate Aberdeen event

Up to 4,000 people are expected to take part in an event on Union Street this weekend.

The Celebrate Aberdeen event will see more than 130 organisations take part in its parade, which takes places on Saturday.

Founder Morven Mackenzie said: “After eight months of hard work and planning by Celebrate Aberdeen’s team of volunteers, it’s exciting to think that the big day is almost here.

“Our fantastic third sector, and all the organisations taking part, do so much for us all every day of the year so this day is about saying thank you to them.

“We always get great support from members of the public who turn out to support the event and I’d urge anyone who’s not seen the Celebrate Aberdeen parade before to come along and enjoy the spectacle.”

There will also be a mile-long race and live entertainment taking place at five city venues.