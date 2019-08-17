Thousands descend on Aberdeen for independence march

Thousands of independence supporters have turned up for a march and rally in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council gave the procession the go-ahead at the licensing sub committee on Wednesday.

All Under One Banner (AUOB) has organised the demonstration in support for Scottish independence.

Similar events across the country have attracted tens of thousands of supporters with around 10,000 expected in the Granite City.

The march started at Albyn Place at 1.30pm and ends with a rally at Castlegate.