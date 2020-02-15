Thousands attend Subsea Expo in Aberdeen

More than 6,000 delegates attended Europe’s largest subsea event in Aberdeen this week.

Subsea Expo brought together delegates from all corners of the world, including the United States, Mozambique, India, Kurdistan and Azerbaijan.

The event, which took place from February 11 to 13, welcomed almost 200 exhibitors, 70 speakers and 180 school children.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, said: “This year’s Subsea Expo has been one of the biggest and best in the show’s history.

“Our largest delegation of international visitors underlines the demand for UK expertise and reinforces our industry’s world-leading position.”