‘Thoughtless and cruel’ vandals destroy Aberdeen nursery equipment

Vandals who targeted a musical instrument built for children at an Aberdeen nursery have been branded “thoughtless and cruel”.

The music station at Danestone Nursery was destroyed with all of the pots, pans and baking trays used as part of it either broken or stolen.

The items were attached to a pallet to create a makeshift instrument to be used by children while playing outdoors.

Danestone Nursery took to social media to highlight the incident and said they were left “very sad” after making the discovery yesterday.

A post on Twitter said: “We are very sad today in the nursery. Our lovely music station in the Willow Den has been destroyed and everything broken or stolen.

“Lots of time and effort went into making this a lovely space for our children. Can we please respect these spaces where children play?”

Lord Provost and Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Barney Crockett has branded the incident “thoughtless and cruel” and hopes those responsible are caught by the authorities soon.

He said: “It is desperately upsetting that people would do this. It is thoughtless and cruel and I hope the people involved, whatever their age, get discovered.

“I’m sure the people in Danestone will let the police know if they have any information.

“The community has to rally round the school and nursery and make sure these things don’t happen.

“We need to see good action taken on this with the community, police and local authority all working together.”

Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Avril MacKenzie said education bosses will be “devastated” by the attack on the nursery’s equipment.

She said: “I think it is absolutely disgraceful, why do people do this?

“The parent council spent a lot of money on outside play equipment which they were concerned may be vandalised. The headteacher and all the staff I bet are devastated.”

Fellow ward councillor Neil MacGregor said it was “terribly sad” and urged anyone with information about to contact the police.

He said: “This is terribly sad when unthinking vandals destroy the efforts which parents and volunteers make to encourage and support children.

“I would ask that anyone who heard or saw anything at the nursery outwith school hours report it to police on 101.”

Police said the incident has not been reported to them.

Last summer, two windows and a nursery garden were damaged at Danestone Primary School.

It happened during the first week of the school summer holidays.

A statement by Danestone Primary Parent Council issued at the time urged parents to look out for the school during the break.

It said: “It is with great disappointment we must inform you that two school windows in our music room have been found broken.

“Please could we ask all parents to keep an eye on our school over the holidays.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The school have been developing the willow den to create an outdoor nursery for the Danestone pupils.

“The children had spent lots of time last week making the den and staff had created a fantastic pretend ‘music centre’ made from pallets and recycled materials including plates, pots and pans.

“It was a form of discovery wall that the children could play with and add to. The staff and pupils are naturally extremely disappointed and upset that a vandal has broken all the pieces.

“The den was also destroyed with tarpaulins ripped and pulled down.”