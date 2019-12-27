‘This will change Joshua’s life’ – NHS Scotland to fund new drug for north-east schoolboy

The mum of a north-east schoolboy battling a potentially fatal condition has described a new drug as “life-changing”.

Joshua Bramman, 13, has haemophilia A, a genetic lifelong condition which prevents blood from clotting properly. It means a fall could cause severe bleeding and potentially prove fatal.

Currently the youngster, a pupil at Inverurie Academy, has to have injections every two days in order to manage the condition – but now NHS Scotland has approved funding for a new drug, Hemlibra.

Joshua’s mum Kay Mutch, 43, says it could be a game-changer for her son.

She said: “This drug will change Joshua’s life.

“At the minute he has to be injected every couple of days but now it means he will be able to have one injection a week or less. It’s going to help Joshua and other people like him lead a much more normal life.”

Kay hopes Joshua – who is the face of a campaign called Why Sit It Out?, encouraging others with the condition to be active – will be among the first to be treated with the new drug.

She said: “We are hoping to be put forward to be offered the treatment.

“It won’t be available to everyone immediately but it will be offered to some people. Hopefully Joshua gets it, because it will make a huge difference to his life.”

Dan Farthing-Sykes, chief executive of Haemophilia Scotland, said: “It is vital that people with haemophilia A in Scotland have access to the latest, innovative treatments, so this news from NHS Scotland is very welcome.

“Compared to currently available treatment options which have to be infused directly into a vein, Hemlibra is injected just under the skin. It can also be given less frequently. This could have real impact on the quality of life of patients and their families.

“Our hope is that it will lead to fewer bleeds and therefore help patients successfully treat their condition in the long-term.”

The drug has been produced by Roche Products, along with Chugai Pharma UK.

Richard Eaton, Roche’s rare conditions lead, said: “Roche and Chugai are very pleased to announce that Hemlibra will be available to patients in Scotland living with severe haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors. Hemlibra is the only prophylactic medicine that can be administered subcutaneously and maintains a sustained therapeutic level between doses.”